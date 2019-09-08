ROBINSON, Paul A.

ROBINSON - Paul A. Paul Alan Robinson passed away on September 4, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Macomb, IL on October 2, 1946. The oldest of four children born to the late Robert and Evelyn (Hays) Robinson. Paul is survived by his stepchildren, Susan (Todd) Mann, Sharon (Jeff) Kocher, Bill (Renee) Sturm, and Bob (Brenda) Sturm, and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia Robinson (Michael Cochran), and Jane Johnston (George), and brother Mike (Nancy) Robinson. Paul had two nieces and three nephews. He was a graduate of Holland, NY High School, and Bryant & Stratton Business College in Buffalo, NY. Paul was an Army Veteran, having served on a NIKE base in Alaska. Paul worked in the computer field at Fisher Price Toys and retired from SUNY Brockport. He was a lifelong active member of the Marilla, NY Volunteer Fire Department, having served as a Captain and Assistant Chief. Paul also served as an EMT for many years. Paul resided in both Florida and New York after his retirement. He enjoyed his family, his dog Carter, and was an ardent fan of the Buffalo Bills football team. No prior visitation. Paul will be cremated and a family remembrance will be held at a later date. The Family requests that donations be made in Paul's name to the Marilla, NY Fire Department or Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue, PO Box 332, Lockport, NY 14095. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences with the family at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com