REID, Laura E.

REID REID - Laura E. Entered into rest September 4, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. The loving wife of the late Rev. Dr. Herbert V. Reid, Sr.; adoring mother of Herbert V. Reid, Jr., Annette Reid Kemp, Sandra Reid Dawson, Eric Reid, Cassandra Simmons and the late Hugh B. Reid; cherished grandmother of Ashlee Miles, Amber Kemp, Daniel Dawson, Danielle Dawson, Jasmine Kemp and Eric Lemons; loving sister of Lillie Mae Byrd and William Washington; also survived by three great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday September 14, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 55 Grape St. (at Gethsemane Square), where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Rev. Tommie L. Babbs officiating. The eulogy will be given by Rev. Dr. Carl L. Washington, Jr., President of the Empire Baptist Missionary Convention of New York, Inc. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, inc., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Online condolences may be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com