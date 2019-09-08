REGER, Irene N. (Hahn)

September 7, 2019, age 89, beloved wife of the late John J. Reger and the late Jerome Robert Daigler; loving mother of Patricia (David) Herbst, Karen (David) Knaisch, Mary Kukura, Elizabeth Jagord-Ward, Thomas (John) Daigler, James (Jan) Daigler and the late Robert Jerome Daigler; adored step-mother of Debra Reger and Stacy (James) Page; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Marion Gracz; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Christopher Church at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Reger's memory to the Cantalician Center, 2049 George Urban Blvd, Depew, NY 14043. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com