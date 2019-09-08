RACHOW, Shirley M. (Nevinger)

September 6, 2019. Born in Batavia, NY. Graduate of SUNY at Buffalo, worked in the labs of the old E.J. Meyer, now ECMC. Over 30 years of combined volunteership, where she covered the front desk and played the piano at Millard Suburban, Roswell Park, and Greenfields. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Dr. Donald Rachow, MD; beloved mother of son Steve Rachow, daughter Linda (James) Rumbold and the late Carol Tokarik; cherished grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 12; sister of Derryl (Betty) Nevinger and the late Richard (Joan) Nevinger; cherished by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday, September 10 at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville from 5-8PM. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com