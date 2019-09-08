PUTNAM, Rosemary K. (Choboy)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Eric F. Putnam; devoted mother of Eric S. Putnam, Keith (Diana) Putnam, Randal (Camille) Putnam and Kenneth (Karen) Putnam; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Steven and Mary Choboy; predeceased by four sisters and two brothers; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (September 15th) from 3-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church (Chapel), 150 Broad St., Tonawanda on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com