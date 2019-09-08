PRATT, Ralph R.

PRATT - Ralph R. Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Pratt; devoted father of Ralph (Debra) Pratt, Dennis (Carol) Pratt, Kimberly Pratt and Robert (Mary) Pratt; cherished grandfather of Zachary (Miranda), Jeffrey (Lindsey), Paul (Lorie), Ryan (Shannon), Megan, Michael, Timothy, William and the late David; adored great-grandfather of Tucker and Jameson; loving son of the late Everett and Gertrude Pratt; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Service. Mr. Pratt was a US Air Force Veteran. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com