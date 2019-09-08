PEEK, Kenneth

PEEK - Kenneth September 1, 2019, age 60, of Clarence, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer, beloved husband of Wendy (Metz) Peek; loving father of Sarah and Andrew; dear son of Patricia and the late Herman Peek; brother of Brian (Maria) Peek; son-in-law of Roger and Louise Metz; brother-in-law of Robert (Mary) Metz and David (Virginia) Metz; uncle of Kristen, Caitlin, Tessa, Bryan, Abraham and Seth. He will be sadly missed by many other family and friends. Mr. Peek was Assistant Editor with Kendor Music in Delevan, NY. He was a member of Spring Garden Association and Buffalo Musicians Association, Local 92. He shared his passion for music with the community as a trumpeter with the Buffalo Niagara Concert Band, The Frankfurters, Buffalo Silver Band, American Legion Band Post 264 and the German American Musicians. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, 4 PM at Spring Garden Park, 3838 Two Rod Rd., East Aurora. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Peek's name to the Clarence Band Boosters or Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com