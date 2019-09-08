PALMERI, Joseph

PALMERI - Joseph Of Wheatfield passed unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 34 years to Nina Palmeri (Dranka). Loving son of Evelyn Palmeri (Kritz) and Joseph Palmeri Jr. Brother-in-law of Peter (Sydney) Dranka, Olga (Peter) Pucak, Luba (Dr. Pedro) Joven. Loving uncle of Brian (Anne) Dranka, David Dranka, Tanya (Cory) Baumgart. Loving great-uncle to Ellie and Matt Dranka. Special "BIG GUY" to Nicholas Baumgart. Also survived by Aunt Pat (Donald) Vacanti and Aunt Dolly Vari and cousins. Joe leaves behind a special group of great friends. Friends and relatives may call on the Fretthold Funeral Home in North Tonawanda on Friday, September 13th from 5:00PM-8:00PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 14th at 10:30AM. Joseph's legacy lives on through his generous organ donations, so, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catch A Dream Foundation or Connect Life (UNYTS). Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com