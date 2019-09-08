OETINGER, Mary Ann E. (Juhasz)

September 5, 2019, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Oetinger; loving mother of Mark (Kathy) Oetinger, Paul (Diane) Oetinger and the late Michele Oetinger; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Austin and Sydnee; dear sister of Michael (Kitty), Robert (Debbie) and the late Stephen (Katie) Juhasz; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday, September 10, from 3-7:15 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will follow at 7:15 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Reye's Syndrome Foundation, Inc., 426 N. Lewis Street, P.O. Box 829, Bryan, OH 43506-0829. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com