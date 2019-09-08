NUCCI, Frank W.

NUCCI - Frank W. Age 92 of the City of Tonawanda and formerly of North Tonawanda, September 5, 2019. Husband of 70 years to Dorothy J. (nee Fuller) Nucci; father of Michael (Marilyn) Nucci and Cindi (late John) Barraclough (longtime companion Steven Gust); grandfather of Michael (Michelle) and Joseph Nucci and Kristen (Brian) Jopp; seven great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. Frank was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was an active bowler and baseball player. Frank had a wonderful smile and loved everyone. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, (September 9th) from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 PM Monday following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com