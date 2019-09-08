NU student assaulted following night of drinking

A 19-year-old Niagara University student told Niagara Falls Police he was "body-slammed" to the ground early Sunday during a confrontation inside a Pine Avenue convenience store.

The victim, a resident of Lakeview, told police that he was out drinking with friends and that after they stopped at a Portage Road doughnut shop around 4 a.m., he wandered off into the adjoining neighborhood. According to police reports, he said that a man approached him in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue and a fight ensued, during which he was body-slammed.

However, an employee of the 7-Eleven store at 1504 Pine Ave. told police that the victim had been approaching people in the area trying to buy pills, and eventually purchased some crack cocaine. Afterward, he entered the store and the fight ensued. The assailant then fled the scene.

The victim declined treatment and police said they were able to contact one of his drinking buddies, who reportedly said that the victim had been acting "irrationally" throughout the evening and had consumed unspecified drugs along with alcohol. He agreed to pick up the victim, police said, but never showed up, prompting officers to drive the victim back to his residence at Niagara University.