NAGY, Susan Sibilla "Billie"

NAGY - Susan Sibilla "Billie"

Mother of Brian P. Worgo and Christine L. Worgo (Ronald Bruckman), Alan J. Worgo, Deborah E. Powell (Kenneth); daughter of the late Margaret Nagy and the late Frank Nagy; sister to Catherine Thomas, Frank Nagy, Nancy Nagy, Elaine Butler and David Montieth; grandmother of Michael Endsley, Jessica, Corrie and Troy Worgo, Dalton and Kyle Worgo, Samuel Goodwin, Spencer and Jesse Powell; godmother to Donna Nowaczk. Susan donated her remains to UB Anatomical Gift Program. Memorial to be held at a future date.