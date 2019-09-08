Deaths Death Notices
MYSLINSKI - George R. Of West Seneca, NY, September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances M. (nee Kolek) Myslinski; dearest father of Judith A. (Robert) Krause and Thomas J. (Anna) Myslinski; loving grandfather of six and great-grandfather of 11; brother of David (Kris) Myslinski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Monday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 9:30. Friends invited. Mr. Myslinski was a Korean War Army veteran and member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
