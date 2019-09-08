MOTYCZYNSKI, Beatrice

MOTYCZYNSKI - Beatrice Sunrise - July 14, 1922, Sunset - August 31, 2019. Eternally reunited with her husband of 25 years Joseph (Konstanty and Antoinette) Motyczynski. Daughter of John and Helen Kiener. Sister of Janet (Vincent) Michienzi and Hazel (Raymond) Meyer. Beatrice is survived by her daughter Diane (Ken) Samer and three dear grandchildren, Tyler, Natalie, and Nicholas. Nieces and nephews. Private Memorial Service was held September 7, 2019. Donations may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars. Joseph was a Purple Heart recipient of WWII.