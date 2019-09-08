McHENRY, Anna (Waldenberg)

McHENRY - Anna

(nee Waldenberg)

September 2, 2019 of North Collins, NY and Zephyr Hills, FL at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard O. McHenry; loving mother of Gerald (Barbara) McHenry and Geraldine Bachiochi; cherished grandmother of Gerald McHenry Jr., Alisha (Gregory) Privatera, Jonathan (Jennifer) McHenry, Kristina (David) Scheffel and Jennifer (Matt) Duggan; great-grandmother of Aiden, Grace, Jamison, Jullett, Parker, Logan and Landon. No prior visitation. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY.