McGOVERN, Josephine (Flanigan)

September 6, 2019, age 103, beloved wife the late Joseph P. "Terry" McGovern; also survived by many nieces and nephews and predeceased by ten brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Basilica Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Canonization of Father Nelson Baker.