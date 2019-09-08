MAZURKIEWICZ, Frank and Joanne

Frank and Joanne were both born and raised in Buffalo, NY. They were married for almost 63 years and lived in Shreveport, LA from 1983 until their passing. They were both preceded in death by their parents, Frank and Rose Mazurkiewicz and Joseph and Emily Gorzynski. They are survived by their three children, Karen, Donna (Mike), and Michael. They are also survived by Frank's brother, Jerry Mazurkiewicz (Barbara); Joanne's sister, Anne Marie Gaughan; nephew, Jay Mazurkiewicz (Donna); and niece, Elizabeth M. Manganaro. A memorial mass for Frank and Joanne will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10 am in the chapel of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY. Inurnment will follow at 11:30 am at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, 6200 Broadway, Lancaster, NY. For full obituaries on both Frank and Joanne go to www.osbornfuneralhome.net