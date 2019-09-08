MASON, Robert A.

MASON - Robert A. Of Depew, NY, September 5, 2019, beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Leonard) Mason; dearest father of Susan (Jim) Babcock, Kathleen Miller, David Mason and the late Robert Mason Jr.; loving grandfather of several grand, great and great-great-grandchildren; brother of Mary (Ted) Naber; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services private. Arrangements by the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 668-5666.