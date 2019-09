MANNING, Jay

MANNING - Jay Of Buffalo, NY, suddenly August 31, 2019, after celebrating the 31st day, of the 10th month, of the 49th year with the love of his life, Victoria "Vicky" (nee Pacelli) Manning. Cherished father of Jayme (Robin), Jeremy (Chelle), and Amy Manning; Papa of Nicholas, Jordan, and Michael; brother of Pamella (Greg) Wade and the late Tahmara (Paul) Laursen. Service at a later date. www.eriecountycremationservice.com