Body of man who was fatally shot is found in Buffalo field

A man was shot and killed about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Buffalo police.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Brown and Madison streets.

Detectives said a man, possibly in his mid- to late 30s, was discovered in a field and declared dead at the scene.

Police are looking into whether a gathering or a party in the area is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.