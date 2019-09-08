MACEY, Janet I. (Setlock)

86, "suddenly" September 6, 2019 of South Buffalo, NY; daughter of the late George "Orbie" and Mildred Setlock; loving wife of the late William B. Macey "Bozzy"; mother of Debra (Kevin) O'Connor; cherished mother of Marlene (Anthony) Bracco and the late Robert Gifford and William Macey; sister of Shirley (Joseph) Nelson, Linda Reinart and the late George (Betty) Setlock, Robert (Ann) Setlock and Richard Setlock; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews; loving companion of 15 years of Shawn Smith. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Monday from 3:00-8:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com