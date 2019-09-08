Live Coverage: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills won 17-16 in their season opener against the New York Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Read Vic Carucci's hot read.

Follow our team coverage of all the action from the stadium.

Jets offseason review: Did the Bills have a better offseason than their AFC East rival? Read Jason Wolf's review of what the Jets did during the offseason.

Scouting report: Similar to how things are in Buffalo with Josh Allen, New York’s hopes are tied to the development of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Click here to read our Bills vs. Jets scouting report.

How to watch: The Bills opener will be carried by WIVB at the same time as Washington plays Philadelphia on WUTV. Read more.

Referee: Second-year Clay Martin will be the referee for the Bills' opener Sunday against the New York Jets. Read more.

Injuries: The Bills are about as close to full health as they can be heading into the season opener. Read more.

New Bills wide receiver and kick returner Andre Roberts might not get an opportunity at his former team. Read more.

Starter: The Bills' unofficial depth chart for the season opener against the New York Jets has rookie Cody Ford as the starter at right tackle and Jon Feliciano at guard. Read more.

Season preview: According to data released Tuesday from sportsbetting.ag and betonline.ag, the Bills have received the most bets to win the AFC East and the most bets to surpass their over/under win total of seven. Click here for a look at the Bills' top strengths and biggest worries.

What's next: The Bills face the New York Giants at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at MetLife Stadium. See the rest of the Bills upcoming schedule and what you need to know to attend a Bills game this season.