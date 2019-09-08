LaPLACA, Sharon, RN (Roll)

LaPLACA - Sharon, Rn (nee Roll)

September 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Joel; dearest sister of Michael Roll, Pat Roll, Maureen Rosenthal, Denise (late John) Bunting, and the late Rosemary (Jim) Lynch; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, September 19th at 11 AM. No prior visitation. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com