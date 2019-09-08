KWIT, Beatrice

KWIT - Beatrice Passed away peacefully August 23, 2019 at age 100. A gentle and devoted woman, she endeared herself to all who knew her. Predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Chester and sisters Jean and Freda. Survived by brother Richard Czekaj of Buffalo and family in Rochester including son Robert (Cathryn); grandchildren Kathleen (Ronald) Roncinske, Denise (James) Rafferty, Tina (David) Inzana and Todd Kwit, as well as great-grandchildren; Caroline and Jamie Roncinske, Lily and Evy Rafferty, Alexandra and Erica Inzana, and Clayton and Emerey Kwit. Bea grew up in Buffalo where she met her husband, then lived in Batavia and Daytona Beach before moving to Rochester in 1996. No calling hours. Memorial service at St. Cecilia's 11 AM Saturday, November 23. Private interment. If desired, please donate to your favorite charity.