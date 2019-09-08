KWIATKOWSKI, Ronald R.

KWIATKOWSKI - Ronald R. Passed away August 14, 2019 in Louisville, KY. Beloved companion of Christine McHugh; brother of Kathleen Antilli-Braniff and Richard Kwiatkowski. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 14th from 2-5 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd. (2 blocks south of William), where a prayer service will be held at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA or Children's Hospital. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com