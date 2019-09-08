KONST, Nicholas

KONST - Nicholas Of Lancaster, entered into rest September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nellie Konst; devoted father of Calliope Konst, Lynn (Van) Crosby, Harry (Kathy) Konst, and George Konstantakis; cherished grandfather of Cameron Crosby, Nomiki Konst, Michael Crosby, and Karis Cox; dear brother of Spiro (Bessie Kokinos) Konst and the late Katherine Konst and Evangelos Konst. No prior visitation. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, please consider contributing donations to aspca.org. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com