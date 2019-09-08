KNERR, Rose Marie (Kick)

Age 90, September 1, 2019, of Tonawanda. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Knerr; devoted mom of Cynthia (Mark) Pelkey, Kenneth Knerr Jr., Lisa (Roy) Knerr-Ticen and Eric John Knerr; adored grandmother of Matthew (Nicole), Kaitlin, Jennifer (Timothy), Anne (Bryan), Graham and Riley; loving great-grandmother of William, Henry, Harrison, Arthur and Violet; dear sister of Donald (late Suzanne) Kick and Janet (late Dennis) Buchanan; fond sister-in-law of John (Marie) Knerr; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 AM at Zion United Church of Christ, 15 Koenig Circle, Tonawanda. Mrs. Knerr was a life long member of Zion United Church of Christ. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made in memory of Rose Marie to Zion United Church of Christ or SPCA of Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences given at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com