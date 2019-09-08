KIEFER, David J.

KIEFER - David J. Passed away on September 6, 2019, beloved husband of Elizabeth (Braunscheidel) Kiefer, dear father of David J. (Deborah Froeschl) Kiefer II, Kevin (Dawn) Kiefer, Christopher (Nadina) Kiefer, Anna (Kenneth)Polanski and Mary Agatha (Henry Weinberg) Kiefer; loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of six; brother of Rosemary (late Alan Alexander) Tonnies, late Edward (late Helen) Kiefer, late Nicholas (late Madeline) Kiefer, late Bernice (late Edward Woods and the late Roger Repp) and the late Thelma (late Michael) Grisanti. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. John the XXIII Church (please assemble at church). Mr. Kiefer was retired from Niagara Mohawk and the West Seneca Recreation Department. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com