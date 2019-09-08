KEARNS-SULLIVAN, Rhonda M.

KEARNS-SULLIVAN - Rhonda M. Age 51, of Springville, died September 7, 2019, beloved wife of David C. Sullivan; loving daughter of Cheryl (nee Tharnish) and the late Jeffrey Kearns; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. Memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM in the First United Methodist Church, 474 E. Main St., Springville. Memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, 14240 or Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, 14227.