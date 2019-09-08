KASPRZAK, Angeline V. (Malinowski)

KASPRZAK - Angeline V. (nee Malinowski)

Passed away peacefully at age 100, on September 7, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Kasprzak; dear mother of Thomas (Betty) Kasprzak, Christine (Paul) Schmitt, William (RoseAnn) Kasprzak; dear grandmother of Tammy (Mark) Nunciato, Erik (Pamela) Schmitt from Atlanta, GA, Lindsay (Daniel) Walters of Charlotte, NC, Timothy of Cleveland, OH and Daniel (Amy) Kasprzak; fond great-grandmother of Matthew, Elizabeth Nunciato, Parker, Chase and Charlie Walters, Skylar, Jackson Schmitt and Benjamin Kasprzak. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga, on Tuesday 10:45 AM and in Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 11:30 AM. Family present Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Angeline prided herself on being a wife, mother and terrific homemaker. She also took an active role in her community including being a Justinette at the Father Justin Knights of Columbus Council, member of the Auxiliary at Leonard Post, charter member of the Cheektowaga Couples Travel Club. She was an avid dancer and known as the "Cha Cha" Queen when she attended the various events at the Leonard Post.