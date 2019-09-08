KARALUS, Daniel N.

KARALUS - Daniel N. September 6, 2019, age 77, of Bowmansville, NY, beloved husband of 55 years to Rose Marie (nee Zamorek) Karalus; dearest father of Kelly (Thomas) Feron, Rev. Peter J. Karalus, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia of the Diocese of Buffalo and Tracy (Robert) Braun; dear grandfather of Melissa (Kevin) Cope, Amanda Feron and Daphne and Hannah; great-grandfather of Cecilia Cope; son of the late Bernard and Sophie (nee Surdej) Karalus; brother of the late Bernard Karalus and the late Christine (Joseph) Cywinski; also survived by a niece and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday (today, September 8, 2019) from 2-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel (Union Rd. and Genesee St.) at 11:15 AM (please assemble at the Chapel). Mr. Karalus was a member of Bishop Ryan High School Alumni, a retiree of General Motors as a Quality Assurance Trainer and former Owner of Karalus Catering. Flowers gratefully declined. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com