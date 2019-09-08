KAPPUS, Patrice A. (Borek)

Of Eden, NY; September 6, 2019, beloved wife of 46 years to late Kenneth; devoted mother of Sean and David (Melanie Haier) Kappus; grandmother of Paige and Haley; sister of Maxine (late John) Dennee, Judith (Richard) Jaszka, Roberta (John Hibbard) Skowron, Jayna (Paul) Franklin, Mike (Kathy) Borek, late John and David Borek. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday at 11 AM in St. John's Community Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Eden Emergency Squad. Patty was known for her kind, loving and generous spirit. Words of sympathy may be made at www.LaingFuneralHome.com