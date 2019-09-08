Ex-Bills LeSean McCoy, Sammy Watkins star in Chiefs' victory

Field Level Media

LeSean McCoy had 10 carries for a team-high 81 yards in his Kansas City Chiefs debut, but it was another former Buffalo Bills player who stole the show.

Sammy Watkins caught nine passes for a career-high 198 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs downed the host Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-26, Sunday.

Watkins enabled Kansas City to overcome the loss of Tyreek Hill, who signed a three-year contract extension late last week but left in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and was taken to a hospital.

The Chiefs’ offensive line, playing its first game without new Bills center Mitch Morse, did not allow a sack.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, passed for 378 yards and the three touchdowns.

Playing on a heavily-wrapped left ankle he sprained in the first quarter, Mahomes drove Kansas City (1-0) to scores on each of its first seven possessions while going 25 of 33 with no interceptions.

After acquiring Nick Foles in the offseason, Jacksonville (0-1) lost its new quarterback to a first-quarter broken left collarbone. Foles confirmed after the game that he will need surgery.

Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II entered and completed his first 13 attempts, finishing 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His first NFL touchdown pass came on a 15-yarder to Dede Westbrook with 7:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, and he added a 21-yard score to Chris Conley.

The Chiefs cashed in their five first-half possessions for touchdown strikes of 68 and 49 yards to Watkins, and three field goals by Harrison Butker for a 23-13 halftime lead.

Mahomes injured his left foot midway through the first quarter but returned while referees sorted out personal fouls on both teams. That skirmish led to the ejection of Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack. Mahomes did not miss a play.

After Foles left with the injury, Minshew entered and completed each of his nine first-half pass attempts while engineering the Jags to two field goals.

Foles was injured after getting sandwiched by two Chiefs defenders on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark. Chark caught four balls for a team-high 146 yards.