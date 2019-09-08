JURNACK, Nancy

JURNACK - Nancy Age 95, of Lancaster, NY, entered eternal rest on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Hospice of Buffalo. Her beloved husband, Michael, preceded her in death. She was affectionately known as Grandma J. She was the loving mother of Carol Hamilton and husband, Robert, Lancaster, NY and James Jurnack and wife, Judy, Lockport, NY; also surviving is her cherished grandson, Michael; nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be on Thursday in Old Forge, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.