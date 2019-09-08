High School Football: Jamestown wins at Carrier Dome

St. Joe’s and St. Mary’s of Lancaster took it on the chin in losses to teams outside Western New York, but Jamestown struck a blow for regional pride with a 28-21 overtime win over Baldwinsville of Section III on Saturday in the Syracuse Carrier Dome.

“I’m excited and proud of our team. It’s a young team that took a road trip to a really high-profile venue, made some mistakes and persevered,” said Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy. “I’m proud of that.”

The Red Raiders scored on the first possession of the extra period on a 15-yard pass from freshman quarterback Trey Drake to sophomore Jaylen Butera on fourth-and-five. Butera caught the pass, bounced off a defender and scored.

The Bees couldn’t match that on their offensive turn as a fourth down pass over the middle was incomplete.

Baldwinsville forced the overtime when Michael Letizia scored on a 9-yard run then ran for the tying two-point conversion late in the third quarter.

Baldwinsville recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and cashed in on 21-yard by Letizia. Drake scored on a run from a yard out and Andrew Dix kicked the first of his four extra points to tie it.

Junior Savon Van Sickle had the other two Jamestown scores on a 4-yard run in the second quarter and a 5-yard score to put Jamestown in front 21-13 in the third quarter.

Drake completed 6 of 10 passes for 70 yards. Van Sickle ran for 177 yards in 31 attempts while Simon Leeper had four receptions for 44 yards.

Defensively, Josh Tonkin had nine tackles, as did Javiar Johnson, who had three for losses and two sacks. Chase Jones had seven tackles while Taquie Branch had six, three for losses and a sack.

McDowell 42, St. Joe’s 20: The Marauders fell behind 35-7 at halftime to the visitors from Erie. All three St. Joe’s touchdowns came on passes from sophomore quarterback Callum Wither to senior wide receiver Sam Kline. The scores came on bombs of 35 and 53 yards and from 19

yards.

Huron Heights (Ont.) 41, St. Mary’s 15: The visitors from Canada built a 28-0 lead at halftime before the Lancers got the first of their two scores in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by Jaqwan Manuel. The other score was on a fumble recovery in the end zone by defensive lineman Thomas Moss.

Class A-1

Kenmore West 34, West Seneca West 14: It seems too early for a showdown, but one seems to be developing in Class A-1 of the Section VI Federation when Kenmore West plays McKinley at Dingboom Field on Friday night.

Kenmore West put on an impressive offensive display behind senior quarterback Zach Boyes in a triumph over the Indians, who a year ago were building a win sreak that reached 24 games before falling to West Seneca East in the sectional finals.

Boyes ran for four touchdowns and passed to Eddie Vona for the Blue Devils’ other score. Boyes completed 4 of 8 passses for 106 yards with one interception. He carried the ball 19 times for 61 yards. Kenny Mosley had seven runs for 56 yards and returned an interception 30 yards. Jacob Alvarez was on the receiving end of two of Boyes’ completions for 59 yards.

McKinley won its opener on Friday night at Williamsville North, 20-12.

Other Class A-1 winners on Week One of the season were Hamburg over visiting Williamsville East on Friday and Niagara Wheatfield over North Tonawanda on Thursday.

Class AA

Niagara Falls 26, Lockport 20: A deflected pass from Justin Humphrey-Goldsmith to Faybian Prather for 69 yards late in the fourth quarter broke a 20-20 tie and gave the Wolverines the win. Humphrey-Goldsmith completed 10 of 16 passes for 273 yards and three TDs. Nick Cascia passed for one Lockport score and ran for another. Tyrone McGill’s 4-yard run and Cascia’s run for the extra points tied the game for Lockport with 7:43 to play.

Class C South

Portville 41, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 0: Jayden Lassiter ran for three of his four touchdowns in the first quarter from 60, 48 and 9 yards and was on the receiving end of a 35-yard TD pass from Mike Stillman in the second quarter in the rout. Dalton Tobola caught two scoring passes from Stillman.

Nonleague

Maryvale 21, Cleveland Hill 20: The Flyers held off Cleve Hill on a late interception by Drew Ward. Connor Desiderio passed for 78 yards, including a 65-yard TD throw to Deondre Rice, and ran for 44 yards for the winners. A 30-yard fumble return for a score by Donovan McCoy was the difference. Chris Diem ran for two Purple Eagles TDs.

Lackawanna 8, Tonawanda 7: DeMarian Johnson broke away for an 83-yard run in the third quarter then ran for the deciding two points in the Steelers’ victory. Johnson gained 128 yards in 13 carries. Lackawanna lost three fumbles but got strong defensive play from Drew Kowalski (10 tackles, sack) and Roquille Rice (six tackles, sack).