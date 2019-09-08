High School Extra: McQuaid wins Eden Can-Am Tournament

McQuaid wins Can-Am

Led by tournament MVP Owen Wickens, McQuaid Jesuit won the 44th Eden Can-Am Tournament, one of the early season highlights of the Western New York boys scholastic volleyball season.

McQuaid defeated Clarence in the gold bracket final, 27-25, 25-23. McQuaid had advanced to the final with a victory over West Seneca West, 25-18, 25-16. Clarence went three sets to top V-Fairport, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-11.

McQuaid, Clarence, Orchard Park, and West Seneca West all were 6-0 in pool play while Eden, Lancaster and Canisius were

5-1.

The All-Tournament team included: Alex Overhoff, Eden; Hudson Harris, Orchard Park; Teddy Payne and Andre Ratzel, Clarence; Jack Rooney, St. Francis; Nate Petrik, West Seneca West;

Will McFarland, Fairport and Keeler Thomas and Ryan McRae, McQuaid Jesuit.

Lockport wins shootout

Nichols and Kenmore East boys and the Lockport girls captured tournament victories in soccer on Saturday.

Nichols triumphed, 3-1, over Starpoint in the Lockport tournament on the boys side as tournament MVP Michael McHale scored twice.

Spencer Raybuck and Souleymane Diallo scored twice each for Kenmore East in a 5-0 win over the host Tigers to win the Amherst Tournament.

Lockport needed go to a shootout to defeat Sacred Heart in the championship game of the Lions’ own tournament. Rebecca Cioara, Megan Krulisky, Camryn Schiavitti and Liberty Wendt scored in the penalty kick tiebreaker to give Lockport the 1-0 win.

Busy day in NFL soccer

There was a heavy schedule of games in the Niagara Frontier League for both boys and girls soccer.

Rebecca Hoffman needed just one save for the shutout and Izabella Krecisz, Jordan Nicola and Lenee Bowes scored the goals for Lew-Port in a 3-0 triumph over Kenmore East.

Melanie Rott’s goal in the 13th minute of the second half turned out to be the winner for Niagara Falls in a 4-3 triumph over Kenmore West. Kaylee Valentic assisted on the first goal and scored the next two for North Tonawanda in a 3-1 victory at Niagara Wheatfield. Jessica Tyrell made six saves for the Lumberjacks.

On the boys side, Niagara Wheatfield won its fourth straight and still hasn’t allowed a goal, defeating visiting North Tonawanda, 2-0, on goals by Jake Vallas and A.J. Zarcone 80 seconds apart in the second half. … Jason Diaz scored twice and Sam Holden assisted on three tallies for Kenmore West in a 5-1 win at Niagara Falls. … Sean Graham had two goals and two assists, and Angelo Aiello had a pair of tallies in Grand Island’s 11-0 win over CSAT.

Elsewhere: Baylin Tighe score four times and had an assist and Lily Ljiljanich had three assists for Tonawanda in a 7-0 ECIC IV girls soccer win over JFK.

Pioneer runs to title

Brody Jones and Jerad Hediger of Pioneer finished 1-2 in the Boys A race, leading the Panthers to victory in the Red Dragon Invitational at Long Point State Park. Pioneer had 25 points and runner-up Southwestern had 77. Jones covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:35.81. Hediger came home in 16:42.79.

Emily Brown of Fredonia won the Girls Varsity A race in 19:11.49, but the team title went to Clarence with four runners in the top 10.

Host Maple Grove won the Boys Varsity B. Ronan McDonald of Randolph was the individual winner in 16:50.54. Holly Arrison (19:38.67) and Gabriel Gallen-Kal (19:48.95) of Nichols finished 1-2 in Girls B, but the Vikings were second to Edgewood of Ashtabula, Ohio.