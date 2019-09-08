HEINDL, John F. "Bud"

September 6, 2019, age 84; beloved father of Cheryl Heindl; loving companion of Theresa Fox; predeceased by siblings Lorraine (late William) Lambert and Carol (late Kenneth) Reinhardt; former spouse of the late Susanne Heindl; also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service with Military Honors will be celebrated at 7 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bud's memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Bud was a United States Army Veteran and retired Supervisor with Dunlop Tire and Rubber Company. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com