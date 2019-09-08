HALL, Deborah R.

HALL - Deborah R. Age 65 of Cheektowaga, September 5, 2019. Beloved mother of Jennifer (John) Christman of Minnesota and Michael (Abby) Hall of Amherst; beloved Grammy to Kayla, Victoria, Rae and Lincoln; sister of Keith (Becky) Everett of Grand Island and Lynne (Richie) Siegmann of the Town of Wheatfield. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Longtime companion of Paul Pignatora. A private Memorial Service will be held to honor the life of Deborah. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com