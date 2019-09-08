Share this article

High school football: Week 1's top performers

Kenmore West quarterback Zach Boyes scores one of his five touchdowns Saturday during the Blue Devils' win over West Seneca West at Crosby Field. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books. Among the top individual performances from opening week:

  • Mykell Hepburn had a sensational game in his varsity debut, passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 46 in South Park’s 38-6 win over Grand Island.
  • Jack Sharp lived up to his surname as he completed 24-of-29 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns in Orchard Park’s 49-14 win over Frontier.
  • Mike Neary rushed eight times for 194 yards and three touchdowns and completed 8-of-12 passes for 184 yards and three TDs for Lake Shore in a 62-22 win over Eden.
  • Jamel Lucas completed 9-of-13 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards and three scores for Sweet Home in a 40-26 win at Williamsville South.
  • Gino Fontanarosa finished with 258 total yards and three touchdowns for Lewiston-Porter in a 28-0 win over Medina.
  • Christian Pagano rushed 17 times for 216 yards, scoring on an 80-yard run, for Depew in a 14-6 win over Alden.
  • Ethan Jurkowski scored on an 80-yard kickoff return and 56-yard TD catch and picked off a pass for Lancaster in a 51-6 win over Hutch-Tech.
  • Blake Nolan ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns for Iroquois in a 47-18 win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude.
  • Devare Mathis rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 24 yards during West Seneca East’s 36-20 win at Amherst.
  • D’Jae Perry rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns for Bennett in a 28-13 win over Clarence.
  • Jake Ritts passed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in St. Francis’ 50-22 win at Erie (Pa.). In the same game, teammate Xzavier Janczylik rushed six times for 180 yards and two scores.
  • Tyler Baker rushed for 207 yards and four TDs and passed for 127 yards in Canisius’ 63-35 loss at Ohio-power Euclid.
  • Drew Kowalski made 10 tackles, including two for losses, and had a sack for Lackawanna in an 8-7 win over Tonawanda.
  • Zach Boyes passed for 106 yards and a TD and rushed for 61 yards and four scores in Kenmore West’s 34-14 win over West Seneca West.
  • Justin Goldsmith completed 10-of-16 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns for Niagara Falls in a 26-20 win at Lockport.
  • Donovan McCoy made seven tackles and returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown in Maryvale’s 21-20 win at rival Cleveland Hill.
  • Savon VanSickle rushed 31 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns for Jamestown in a 28-21 overtime win over III-Baldwinsville at the Carrier Dome.
  • Jax Lighten scored on runs of 43 and 13 yards, passed for touchdowns of 28 and 24 yards, ran in a conversion and passed for another conversion for JFK in a 54-0 win over Catt./Little Valley.
  • Jayden Lassiter rushed five times for 122 yards, scoring on runs of 60, 47, and 9 yards and adding a 35-yard TD catch for Portville in a 41-0 win over Falconer/CV.
  • Aidan Smith rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns and added a receiving TD for Akron in a 28-6 win over Silver Creek.
  • Dominic Manzella rushed for 103 yards on 15 carries, scoring a TD, for Hamburg in a 28-0 win over Williamsville East.
  • Logan Frank rushed for three touchdowns and more than 100 yards in Franklinville/Ellicottville’s 35-6 win over Allegany-Limestone.
  • Nick Whitfield rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another during Fredonia’s 21-0 win over Gowanda/Pine Valley.
  • TJ Marsh rushed for 138 yards and two TDs in East Aurora/Holland’s 26-14 win over Springville.
  • Conrad Thomas picked off a pitch and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown and made 11 tackles for Southwestern in a 42-0 win over Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton.
