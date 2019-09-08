High school football: Week 1's top performers

Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books. Among the top individual performances from opening week:
- Mykell Hepburn had a sensational game in his varsity debut, passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 46 in South Park’s 38-6 win over Grand Island.
- Jack Sharp lived up to his surname as he completed 24-of-29 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns in Orchard Park’s 49-14 win over Frontier.
- Mike Neary rushed eight times for 194 yards and three touchdowns and completed 8-of-12 passes for 184 yards and three TDs for Lake Shore in a 62-22 win over Eden.
- Jamel Lucas completed 9-of-13 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards and three scores for Sweet Home in a 40-26 win at Williamsville South.
- Gino Fontanarosa finished with 258 total yards and three touchdowns for Lewiston-Porter in a 28-0 win over Medina.
- Christian Pagano rushed 17 times for 216 yards, scoring on an 80-yard run, for Depew in a 14-6 win over Alden.
- Ethan Jurkowski scored on an 80-yard kickoff return and 56-yard TD catch and picked off a pass for Lancaster in a 51-6 win over Hutch-Tech.
- Blake Nolan ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns for Iroquois in a 47-18 win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude.
- Devare Mathis rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 24 yards during West Seneca East’s 36-20 win at Amherst.
- D’Jae Perry rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns for Bennett in a 28-13 win over Clarence.
- Jake Ritts passed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in St. Francis’ 50-22 win at Erie (Pa.). In the same game, teammate Xzavier Janczylik rushed six times for 180 yards and two scores.
- Tyler Baker rushed for 207 yards and four TDs and passed for 127 yards in Canisius’ 63-35 loss at Ohio-power Euclid.
- Drew Kowalski made 10 tackles, including two for losses, and had a sack for Lackawanna in an 8-7 win over Tonawanda.
- Zach Boyes passed for 106 yards and a TD and rushed for 61 yards and four scores in Kenmore West’s 34-14 win over West Seneca West.
- Justin Goldsmith completed 10-of-16 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns for Niagara Falls in a 26-20 win at Lockport.
- Donovan McCoy made seven tackles and returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown in Maryvale’s 21-20 win at rival Cleveland Hill.
- Savon VanSickle rushed 31 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns for Jamestown in a 28-21 overtime win over III-Baldwinsville at the Carrier Dome.
- Jax Lighten scored on runs of 43 and 13 yards, passed for touchdowns of 28 and 24 yards, ran in a conversion and passed for another conversion for JFK in a 54-0 win over Catt./Little Valley.
- Jayden Lassiter rushed five times for 122 yards, scoring on runs of 60, 47, and 9 yards and adding a 35-yard TD catch for Portville in a 41-0 win over Falconer/CV.
- Aidan Smith rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns and added a receiving TD for Akron in a 28-6 win over Silver Creek.
- Dominic Manzella rushed for 103 yards on 15 carries, scoring a TD, for Hamburg in a 28-0 win over Williamsville East.
- Logan Frank rushed for three touchdowns and more than 100 yards in Franklinville/Ellicottville’s 35-6 win over Allegany-Limestone.
- Nick Whitfield rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another during Fredonia’s 21-0 win over Gowanda/Pine Valley.
- TJ Marsh rushed for 138 yards and two TDs in East Aurora/Holland’s 26-14 win over Springville.
- Conrad Thomas picked off a pitch and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown and made 11 tackles for Southwestern in a 42-0 win over Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton.
