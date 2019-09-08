GULLO - Dick Our dear friend of over 50 years, Dick Gullo, of St Petersburg, Florida passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Dick was born March 9, 1939 in Buffalo, NY. My family and all of his friends in WNY who loved him will dearly miss Dick. While living in the Buffalo area he co-owned/owned several well-known restaurants; Lum's, One Eyed Cat, Shepard's Pub, and Rigoletto's. After moving to St. Petersburg, Dick became

the director of the beverage department for one of the City of St Petersburg banquet facilities. He is survived by his loving wife Norma Gullo, stepdaughter

Rhonda Davis (Mark), a sister Joan Hartinger, and grandchildren Jalyn, Jacob, andJordan. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with NormaGullo, Dicks loving wife on her Facebook site.

Your Buddy, Sig Szymanski