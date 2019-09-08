GRZANKOWSKI, MaryAnn (Awarski)

GRZANKOWSKI - Maryann (nee Awarski)

September 4, 2019, of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of Dr. Edwin Grzankowski; dear daughter of the late Walter, Helen (Misiak) (nee Kilian) Awarski, and the late Matthew Misiak; sister of Matthew (Tara) Misiak and the late Michael Misiak; sister-in-law of Annette (Roland) Reesor, James (Arlene) Grzankowski, Elaine (late Paul) Miller, Vivian (John) Jagoda, Doreen (Martin) Adelman, and the late Gregory (late Suzanne) Grzankowski; survived by many loving godchildren, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd. Please assemble at church.