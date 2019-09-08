GRESHAM, Leon H.

GRESHAM GRESHAM - Leon H. Entered into eternal rest September 3, 2019. Husband of the late Ora Lee (nee Funderburk) Gresham; dearest father of Christopher H. (Kaye Lynn) Gresham, Esq.; grandfather of Hannah M. and Christopher M. Gresham; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019, 5-7 PM, and Monday, September 9, 2019, 2-3 PM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., where Funeral Services will be conducted Monday at 3 PM. Rev. Michael Chapman officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Gresham was Past Potentate of Hadji Temple #61 A.E.A.O.N.M.S., Past Eminent Commander of Emmanuel Commandery #21 Knights Templar P.H.A., Past Commander-in-Chief of Bison Consistory #21 A.A.S.R.P.H.A., Life Member of Companion Chapter #35 H.R.A.M., and a Life Member of Paramount Lodge #73 Prince Hall Free & Accepted Masons, under whose auspices Masonic Services will be conducted Sunday at 5:30 PM. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com