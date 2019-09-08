Grant funds mentors to help young refugees adapt to Buffalo

A state grant worth more than $800,000 has been awarded to Journey's End Refugee Services on Main Street to help young refugees in Buffalo develop the social and life skills they need to succeed at school or at work.

The grant is for $166,196 a year over five years for a total of $830,980, according to the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

The grant, which comes from federal funding that's administered by the state office, is one of five totaling $2.7 million and distributed to upstate refugee agencies.

Specifically, the money will fund the "Making a Connection" program, which provides youth or young adult refugees with an adult mentor to help them adapt to life in America.

The mentors will provide such support as English language training, tutoring, job counseling and resume preparation.