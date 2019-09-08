GRAHAM, Gregory A.

GRAHAM - Gregory A. Of Glenwood, NY. August 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Melinda L. (nee Moorhead) Graham; dearest father of Jennifer J. (Kenneth) Pawlukovich, Jessica C. (Mark) Koningisor and Justin R. Graham; grandfather of Noah, Christy, Juliana and Sophia; son of the late Robert A. and Amizetta M. (Parthemore) Graham; brother of Geoffrey Graham; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Graham was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was employed by the Town of Orchard Park Engineering Department as a Licensed Land Surveyor for 32 years. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com