GOZDZIAK, Carol A. (Wozniak)

GOZDZIAK - Carol A. (nee Wozniak)

August 27, 2019, of Depew, age 83. Beloved wife of John P.; dear mother of Gregory and Andrew (Nancy) Gozdziak; grandmother of Joseph and Sean; sister of the late George Wozniak. Visitation Friday morning 9-11 AM at the Pacer funeral Home, inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), with services to follow at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.pacerfuneralhome.com