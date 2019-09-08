GANNETT, George L.

GANNETT - George L. Of Wheatfield, NY, August 9, 2019. Husband of the late Joy M. (nee Erickson) Gannett; former husband of Caroline Schermerhorn-Gannett; dear father of Paul (Deborah) Gannett, Lynn (Mike) Fall, Leslie (Paul) Gorman, Gregory (Michele) Gannett, and Sarah (Brian) Cole; stepfather of Pat (late Robert) Blackburn, Pamela (Rodney) Miskawitz, and Paula (Chuck) Eberspacher; loving grandfather of Maria (Nate Winston), Anna, Paul, Cara, Bailey, Jordan Gannett, Kelly (Sean Balkin) Gorman, Kathryn Gorman, Carly and Amelia Cole; predeceased by three brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Unitarian Universalist Church, 695 Elmwood Ave., at W. Ferry St., Buffalo, Saturday (September 14th) 9-10 AM, when Funeral Service will commence. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Assoc. of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite #6, Williamsville, 14221, are preferred. Condolences may be shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com