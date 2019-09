Smiles at Music Is Art 2019 at RiverWorks and River Fest Park

Free music festival Music Is Art's growth is evident through its expansion in venues - both RiverWorks and River Fest Park bustled in 2019 - and an impressive variety of performers, ranging from rock to psychedelic to hip-hop and beyond, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. See the music lovers who enjoyed the proceedings.