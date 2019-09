FRANKHAUSER, Albert J.

FRANKHAUSER - Albert J. Passed on 28 August 2019. Beloved son of the late Henry and Mary Frankhauser; dear brother of Henry (late Suzanne) Frankhauser, Helen (Peter) Rajla, Mary (William) Orluk, Fred (Mary Ellen) Frankhauser, late John (late Leni) Frankhauser and the late Margaret (Gary) Greenway; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services were private and arrangements by Buszka Funeral Home, Inc.