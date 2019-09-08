FRAMPTON, Brian C.

FRAMPTON - Brian C. Of Blasdell, August 23, 2019. Husband of Helen Ann (nee Demerly); father of Justin and Christopher (Karen) Frampton; grandfather of Makenzie, Maci, Bridget, and Brooke Frampton; brother of Lynda Valenta and the late James Frampton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Mr. Frampton was a member of Hamburg Moose Lodge #992. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com