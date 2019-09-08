Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Aug. 2.

AKRON

• 29 Parkview Drive, Benjamin M. Burkhardt; Clare Marie Burkhardt; Gloria Burkhardt; Ronald C. Burkhardt to Aaron Burkhardt; Christina Burkhardt, $150,000.

• 7 Fassett St., Charles R. Groff Jr. to Mark C. Fogal, $116,000.

• 116 East Ave., Caleb J. Zackey to Lindsey M. Rumfola, $110,000.

ALDEN

• 541 Creekside Drive, Eric C. Klinski; Paula A. Klinski to Christina Rainey; Neal P. Rainey, $191,000.

AMHERST

• 169 Halston Parkway, William L. Levine to Hadala Walter Stephen III, $619,800.

• 33 Krantz Lane, Seema A. Bhat; Aijaz Gundroo to Brenda M. Flemming; Jay P. Flemming, $600,000.

• 2935 Millersport Hwy, Noco Express Properties LLC to Speedway LLC, $560,000.

• 143 Covent Garden Lane, Jeanne Marie Guzy; Steven C. Guzy to Donna L. Bichler; Gary R. Bichler, $551,000.

• 66 Sable Park, Aaron Berger; Cara Berger to Justin Russell Bingel; Melissa A. Bingel; Rosemarie Ann Salvatore-Bingel, $437,000.

• 12 Haverton Lane, Gurleen K. Sandhu; Harkanwal Sandhu to Daisy C. Chambers; Michael E. Chambers, $407,000.

• 192 Ruskin Road, Denise Ellis; John Omalley to Heather L. Guinther; Raymond J. Guinther, $391,000.

• 135 Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Christine M. Pullen, $387,870.

• 286 Wyeth, Jason E. Pack to Amanda C. Foster; Robert J. Foster, $365,000.

• 17 Sherrelwood Court, Eric Larson; Erica Larson to Daniel Streubel; Stephanie L. Struebel, $340,005.

• 67 Westcliffe Drive, Brian A. Fuller; Rose M. Fuller to Tracey Harding, $340,000.

• 63 Shire Drive, Keith D. Mason; Molly A. Mason to Joshua Short, $330,000.

• 59 Chestnut Hill Lane, Sharmistha Bagchi-Sen to Lynlee Hochrad; Ryan Hochrad, $285,000.

• 5 Mac Arthur Drive, Dawood Khan to Bethsaida Sparks; Virgil D. Sparks, $270,000.

• 245 North Brier Road, Tracey Y. Harding to Desiree M. Mirabelli; Joseph R. Mirabelli, $267,510.

• 51 Brantwood Road, Kathleen Fiete; Joan Sulecki; Mary Lou Sulecki to Brian M. Trapp; Karyn E. Trapp, $267,200.

• 107 Montbleu Drive, Brittany L. Bucelli; Michael A. Bucelli to Kara Pomeroy; Jason M. Ranney, $267,000.

• 54 Berwick Lane, Stuart Lazar to Donna M. Cavallari, $258,000.

• 10 Hampton Court, Elizabeth A. Richardson; Ryan M. Richardson to Kim M. Alessi, $251,000.

• 63 Culpepper Road, Bleyle D. Richard; Mary Frances Bleyle to Bryan M. Hoppel; Lisa M. Hoppel, $245,000.

• 23 Fennec Lane, James H. Bowman; Kathryn Bowman; Brittany L. Penberthy to Lmb Capital Inc; Rymato Inc, $239,800.

• 538 Frankhauser Road, Gerard D. Mcnelis; Sandra L. Mcnelis to Jacob D. Rougeux; Kathleen M. Rougeux, $237,000.

• 93 October Lane, Charles F. Anzalone; Jane A. Anzalone to Megan Mattiuzzo; Ryan Mattiuzzo, $232,900.

• 87 Hitching Post Lane, Marcia A. Sickau to Carolyn Podgurski, $203,000.

• 175 Campus Drive, Raymond J. Guinther to Russell John Gullekson; Gina A. Torta, $195,000.

• 200 Quantico Court, Henry D&geraldine F Loskorn Living Trust 072595 Tr to Gary A. Styn III; Kelsey E. Styn, $184,000.

• 2100 Dodge Road, Katrina J. Watkins; Nethanel R. Watkins to Suzanne R Parks Family Trust, $182,000.

• 27 Fairchild Drive, James W. Day; Michelle S. Day to Grant W. Krystofik; Megan O. Shea, $176,000.

• 980l Hopkins Road, Diana T. Adriano to Christopher Willett, $170,001.

• 18 Bramblewood Lane, Maria M. Laique; Shafiq M. Laique; Shafiq Muhammad to Emilee James; Josh James, $165,000.

• 31 Imperial Drive, Johanna Oksana Saldyt to Eric Aronica; Kirsten Nice, $161,500.

• 465 Campbell Boulevard, Shirley Favata to Aleksandr Livshits; Marina Livshits, $141,700.

• 906 Winterset Court, Courtney Macvie; Michael Nolan to Cheryl A. Aloi, $141,000.

• 139 Coronation Drive, Madeline G. Lapenna to Harry Earl Cox; Deborah L. Schnitzer, $140,000.

• 2965 Millersport Hwy, Noco Properties LLC to Speedway LLC, $140,000.

• 24 Coolbrook Ct Unit D, Sunshine Amherst Inc to Safaa Tawfik-Helmy, $112,000.

• 3 Southcreek Ct Unit C, Richard W. Siejak to Wendy Ann Martin; Jennifer N. Wysocki, $100,000.

• 45 Guilford Lane #7, Mary K. Grady to Rolene Peck, $95,000.

• 61c-#11 Georgian Lane, Kostas Magganas; Pauline Magganas to David Burton Travis, $69,900.

• 135 Charter Oaks Dr Unit 2, Somerset Union Museum to Daniel A. Demeester, $67,000.

• 207 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Romayne M. Nice to 423 Forest LLC, $35,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 377 West Falls Road, Katherine S. Schaefer to Castleton Farms LLC, $370,000.

• 839 Mill, Arnold Oconnor; Sylvia Oconnor to Thomas J. Weir, $250,000.

• Vacant land 767 Mill Road, Marion T. Dann; William R. Dann to Daniel T. Minogue; Lori A. Minogue, $219,000.

• 180 King St., Bonnie D. Ess to Samantha Ernst; Tristan M. Ernst, $219,000.

• 1403 Davis Road, Bruce R. Wilson; Lynnette L. Wilson to Rebecca Rose Sanders, $215,000.

• Vl Emery Road, Beth Arnold; Philip Arnold to Kristopher Konopa, $78,000.

BUFFALO

• 110 Broadway, Upstate New York Transplant Services Inc to 6470 Group LLC, $3,000,000.

• 52 Wilbury, 418727 Group LLC to Wilbury Place Holdings LLC, $785,000.

• 179 Richmond Ave., 179 Richmond Ave. LLC to David M. Brenner; Marie L. Laduca, $519,200.

• 795&799 Niagara, Laurynthian Properties LLC to Zab Niagara LLC, $518,000.

• 3 Clarendon Place, Jessica O. Lippmann; Julian M. Lippmann to Daniel H. Moriyama, $515,000.

• 1652 Elmwood, Kathleen Marie Cangianiello to Penefeather&downs LLC, $449,900.

• 7 Inwood, Theodore Hawkins; Aimee Yavno to Christopher J. Collins; Megan A. Collins, $399,000.

• 129 Russell, Christa Mchale; Patrick R. Mchale to Peter Bukowski Jr.; Alison H. Taylor, $329,000.

• 43 Delaney Ave., Karen D. Bonvissuto; Mark J. Bonvissuto to Christopher M. May, $276,500.

• 145 Baynes St., Charles R. Joy Jr. to Yamilette Sepulveda, $259,900.

• 306 Carolina, William H. Schmidt to Raymond R. Chankalal, $246,100.

• 374 Delavan West, Ada J. Manke; Ada Jeanette Manke; Ada Manke-Pawlowski to Brendan R. Seney; Julia R. Seney, $220,000.

• 492 Linden Ave., Edward J. Leak to Jacqueline Renee Neal, $215,000.

• 32 Groveland, Eric Murawski to Kristina Doyle, $207,000.

• 264 Whitney, Jorge Menedez; Jorge Menendez to 264 Whitney Place Aej LLC, $175,000.

• 76 Tacoma, Brian M. Oconnell II to Eric J. Prentiss, $165,000.

• 801 Niagara, Laurynthian Properties LLC to Zab Niagara LLC, $162,000.

• 27 Helen, Randall J. Fisher; Sandra J. Fisher to Evan R. Walton, $156,000.

• 18 Clay, Yamilette Sepulveda to So Reh, $151,500.

• 35 Aldrich, Jill Fiedler-Kelly; Harrison Kelly to Kristen Lisiecki, $140,000.

• 477 Olympic, Velma L. Nicolas; Darrell J. Thompson to Mohammed S. Islam; Selina Patwary, $120,500.

• 109 Newfield Ave., Jeannine L. Higgins to Waleed A. Alazzawi, $120,000.

• 2041 Genesee St., Sokolov 94 LLC to Mohammed M. Islam, $117,000.

• 59 West Northrup Place, Judson Bevier to Buffalo Student Housing LLC, $115,000.

• 73 Gerald, Aubrey Bivins to Sayeeda Nasreen, $114,000.

• 21 Diamonda St., David Foley; Lisa Foley to Renee C. Norris, $111,500.

• 191 Brinton St., Maria Perez Gomez; Rolando Gomez; Paul J. Smaldone to Rsr Homes LLC, $107,200.

• 36 Eggert Road, 36 Eggert Trust Tr to Shandra K. Bolden, $105,000.

• 126 Hertel Ave., Carmin Trigilio Jr. to Nicholas Trigilio, $104,000.

• 273 Hickory St., Melvin D. Smooot; Melvin Smoot to Iroquois Brew Building LLC, $100,000.

• 81 Drexel, Beatrice Stenson to Darnell Hardy, $93,000.

• 540 Plymouth Ave., Junior Enterprises Management Properties Inc to Arly By, $85,900.

• 31 Oakdale, Joel A. Victori; Katelyn M. Victori to Jake Reinhardt, $85,000.

• 35 Lockwood, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to John B. Chandler, $77,000.

• 54 Grote St., Charlotte Mycek; John Mycek to Doms3 LLC, $75,000.

• 443 Northampton, Saree Properties LLC to Mohammed A. Jabbar; Mizanur Rahman, $67,000.

• 290 Riley, Albert Sanders; Frank Sanders to Three Ocean Business International Inc, $60,000.

• 58 Progressive, Anthony Amato to Mahinja Mahirwe; Seti Maniraguha, $55,000.

• 83 French St., Mohammed Z. Uddin to Sohag Hosen, $50,000.

• 173 Stockbridge Ave., Nellie Ruth Clark to Sultana Afroza; Mohammad Mostafa, $50,000.

• 68 Houston, Charles D. Forness; Nichole Polichetti to Pamela Swarts, $50,000.

• 131 Stockbridge, Nicholas Joseph Liddi to Siddiki USA Inc, $50,000.

• 39 Junior Ave., Kenneth J. Kurtz Jr. to Adel Alkaldi, $50,000.

• 50 Hagen, Queen City Invest LLC to Taslima Akter; Jafrul Islam, $48,000.

• 731 Kensington, Sahidul Islam to Smrn Family Inc, $45,000.

• 51 Prairie Ave., Marian J. Edwards to Jason Bailey; Lindsey Edwards, $45,000.

• 240 Herman St., Saadat Inc to 150 Queens LLC, $44,000.

• 53 Sheffield, Dawn E. Caldarelli to 416 Homez Inc, $40,000.

• 203 Dartmouth Ave., Mark Wilson; Mark G. Wilson to Mohammad Rokonuzzaman, $40,000.

• 449 Amherst East, Curtis Drake to Tofa Business Group Inc, $37,000.

• 20 Jones, Connie L Burt Ira Ben; James J Burt Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Compan Cust to Hussain Bhuiyan, $33,000.

• 269 May St., Jeanette E. Felder to Tazul Islam, $32,000.

• 239 Westminster, Kazi M. Yasmin to Fortune America Properties LLC, $30,000.

• 36 Cornwall, Soulmate USA Inc to Mohammad L. Rahman, $30,000.

• 195 Landon, Jahanara B. Azad; Md Abul Azad to Tazul Islam, $30,000.

• 170 Howard St., Albert Spencer Suttles to Nazma B. Wadud, $27,000.

• 45 Eckhert St., Rae Anne Swan to Brian R. Swan, $25,000.

• 159 Hewitt, Nazmul Alam; Amin Smj Uddin to Mohammad J. Farves, $24,000.

• 68 Jones St., Helen C. Armatys to Joshua Lukasik, $22,500.

• 90 Domedion, Vkm LLC to Shahida USA Inc, $20,000.

• 54 Newton, Yehuda Ben Avraham Guerrero Inc to Vin7 LLC, $20,000.

• 34 Wick, Homestead Land Holdings LLC to Vin7 LLC, $20,000.

• 6 Newton, Yehuda Ben Avraham Guerrero Inc to Vin7 LLC, $20,000.

• 38 Wick, Homestead Land Holdings LLC to Vin7 LLC, $20,000.

• 444 Lisbon Ave., Michael H. Ranzenhofer; Corwin D. Spearman to Rsr Homes LLC, $12,437.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 1190 Como Park Boulevard, Diane Sieber; John M. Sieber to Laura M. Robson; Timothy M. Robson, $325,000.

• 105 Whitney Place, Gloria J. Interdonato to Gyunbeom Park; Luuly Park, $270,000.

• 48 Oehman Boulevard, Dorothy V. Sams; Sally A. Sams to Colin Ott; Jordan Ott; Katherine Ott, $195,000.

• 849 Losson Road, Daniel Robak to Theodore Hawkins; Aimee Yavno, $179,900.

• 61 Andres Place, Andrea Young; Christopher Young to Nicole Gulisano; Lyndsey Sobkowiak, $164,800.

• 28 Saint Lucia Lane, Sandra Markott to Jenna M. Paone, $164,000.

• 68 Seton Road, Lisa Ciccia; Ralph F. Debergalis to Mario Washington, $163,000.

• 185 Rosewood Terrace, Diana C. Mehedint to Julie Heigl; David Spillman, $161,000.

• 1006 Maryvale Drive, Lynn M. Perrotta to Richard Anthony Anna, $160,000.

• 45 Vern Lane, James A. Houde; Jessica H. Houde to Danielle A. Wrigglesworth, $160,000.

• 512 Lamarck Drive, Kyle D. Gauchat to Eileen Mirchel, $152,000.

• 35 Harris Court, Aas Property Holdings LLC to Joseph Lukasiewicz; Shalayna Lukasiewicz, $151,000.

• 161 Nokomis Parkway, Andrea L. Giancarlo to Marilyn J. Nixon, $150,000.

• 154 Poinciana Pky, Rsr Homes LLC to Patrick J. Mazzu; Samantha L. Mazzu, $149,900.

• 55 Terry Lane, Christopher J. Lewczyk; James J. Lewczyk; Laurie Ann Nardecchia to Michele Graziano; Fredrick Halt, $148,500.

• 4435 Union Road, Brian C. Staniszewski; Jacqueline A. Staniszewski to Sara C. Gearhart; Anthony J. Macadlo, $147,000.

• 88 Kendale Road, Buffalo Group LLC to Andre D. Hicks, $139,900.

• 303 Claudette Court, Ronald J. Wanat; Sharon A. Wanat to Dai Van Nguyen; Trang Nguyen, $133,000.

• 45 Peach Tree Road, Theoneste Nteziyaremye to John Kibinda, $120,000.

• 50 Parkedge Drive, Duane C. Withey Jr. to Cassandra Sims, $104,000.

• 12 Hoerner Ave., Mosammat K. Fatema to Samima Akter; Khasru Noman, $80,000.

• 31 Pinehurst Ave., Joyce M. Arlington; Ronald J. Arlington to Gerald Caci II; Phyllis A. Caci, $72,900.

• 324 Wagner Ave., Kevin R. Brown; Thomas W. Parry Jr. to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $72,665.

• 99 Preston Road, Roy R. Jones II to Theoneste Nteziyaremye, $70,000.

• 12 Stanislaus Ave., Sean P. Collins; Ralph Mohr to Khatun Property LLC, $69,200.

• 126 Roland St., Peggy A. Jasinski; Peggy Ann Jasinski; Peggy N. Jasinski to Mark D. Arcara, $64,000.

• 84 Chardon Drive, Cathy L. Congdon; Robert A. Congdon to David W. James, $55,000.

• 307 Parker St., HSBC Bank USA NA to Malwina Lubonski, $53,200.

• 294 Cleveland Drive, Jean E. Browning; John W. Murray to Beautiful River Properties LLC, $52,600.

CLARENCE

• 6231 Willow Run Court, Adam A. Alessi; Melina M. Alessi to Christopher N. Alderson, $615,000.

• 6053 Corinne Lane, Lisa Genovese-Maclaughlin; Jason K. Maclaughlin to Joseph P. Migliore; Linda A. Schmitt, $531,000.

• 8994 Stonebriar Drive, Jon C. Adams; Kerri Adams to Sirva Relocation Properties LLC, $527,500.

• 8994 Stonebriar Drive, Sirva Relocation Properties LLC to Mark Graham; Nita Makhija-Graham, $527,500.

• 4991 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Condomium Development LLC to Larry Lichtenstein; Lisa R. Lichtenstein, $519,900.

• 5822 Bradford Court, Maria I. Burke; Michael J. Burke to Daniel Guckian; Kristin M. Guckian, $456,000.

• 8401 Old Trafford Court, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Gary L. Sivers, $449,000.

• 6162 Ranch View Drive, Amy L. Nash; Jerome M. Nash to Rita A. Haas; William L. Haas Jr., $388,000.

• 5785 Thompson Road, Martha J. Kenney to Nicholas R. Peloquin, $272,000.

• 8335 West Point Drive, Eileen A. Keller to John Knoph III; Sharon A. Knoph, $271,000.

• 9375 Willow Wood, Joseph R. Kroth to Matthew J. Helmbrecht, $211,000.

• 4175 Ransom Road, Wayne Horlein; Laura A. Miranda to Brian Conley; Juliet Conley, $206,000.

• 8160 County Road, Amanda C. Foster to William F. Henecke, $145,000.

• 5922 Donegal Mnr, Donegal Manor LLC to Courtney K. Moskal; Sean S. Moskal, $120,000.

COLDEN

• 9050 Phillips Road, Daniel L. Rahn; Deborah A. Rahn to James Houde; Jessica Houde, $322,500.

COLLINS

• Vacant land Knapp Road, Jacob Creeley; Lindsay Creeley to Shelby Deck; Timothy Vukelic, $210,000.

• 3455 Route 39, Frederick C. Rothfuss; Frederick C. Rothfuss Jr. to Jennifer Rothfuss, $16,000.

CONCORD

• 11592 Moore Road, Mary M. Hubert; Raymond R. Hubert to Joseph F. Gombos; Vivian Gombos, $227,500.

EDEN

• 9052 Sandrock Road, Angela M. Phillips; Daren C. Phillips to Amy L. Ferger; Ryan M. Ferger, $263,000.

ELMA

• 40 Sawmill Court, Charles A. Pitz; Nancy Pitz to Sylvia Oconnor, $205,000.

• 340 Schultz Road, Sharon Faltisko to Ronald J. Barczak Jr., $95,000.

• 1880 Girdle Road, Citimortgage Inc to 460 E Center LLC, $71,002.

EVANS

• 1145 Sturgeon Point Road, 6831 Seneca St. LLC to Daniel Gmerek, $175,000.

• 9122 Iroquois St., James Roberts to Nathan M. Serio, $142,000.

• 9380 Lafayette, Diana M. Johnstone; Diana Marie Johnstone; Kandace Swan; Kandace Kay Swan to Jacob L. Pokojski, $79,900.

GRAND ISLAND

• 1275 Majestic Woods, Todd M. Warakomski; Michelle A. Warakowski to Christopher A. Bernard; Kara L. Black, $400,000.

• 392 Quarry Run, Ryan Homes of New York to Aki Malik, $366,900.

• 154 White Tail Run, Enver Islami; Igballe Islami to Adam Jackson; Tonya J. Jackson, $355,000.

• 52 Trails End, Carol Dzielski; Denis W. Dzielski to Katherine F. Hastings; Catherine J. Rayhill, $305,000.

• 1600 Fix Road, Credit Shelter Trust Tr to Michael A. Driskel; Renee A. Driskel, $225,000.

• 1626 Towerwood Road, James M. Niland Jr.; Mary J. Niland; Michael R. Niland to Adrian P. Macadam; Martha M. Pigott, $191,500.

• 1534 Red Jacket Road, Teresa A. Goodwin to Kellie Ryan-Woodcock; Andrew Woodcock, $191,000.

• 50 Dolphin Drive, Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Thuy T. Pham, $157,000.

• 3455 Greenway Road, Dre Interests LLC to Andrew J. Dulak; Cheryl E. Dulak; David A. Dulak, $145,000.

HAMBURG

• 5946 Old Lakeshore Road, Sherry King; Kevin P. Martin; Virginia Oconnor; Martin Joint Qualified Personal Residence Trust Tr to John Bowman&shannon Gaughan Trust 031404 Tr, $680,000.

• 3326 Queens Lane, John P. Ward; Nancy A. Ward to Benjamin T. Butzer; Elizabeth A. Butzer, $387,500.

• 3327 Queens Lane, Benjamin T. Butzer; Elizabeth A. Schulz to Victoria J. Anziano; William C. Loudermilk III, $285,000.

• 6461 Hackberry Drive, James H. Puleo to Kristin Fazzoleri-Pleace; Martin Pleace, $267,000.

• 53 Allie Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Maria Christina Ferraro; William Daniel Senay, $250,675.

• 33 Allie Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Nicholas Padula; Rachel Vadnais, $245,675.

• 18 Stelle St., Ryan Homes of New York to Dawn Renee Ganoe, $237,980.

• 4 Pinegrove Court, James N. Evans; Sharon K. Evans to Barbara M. Gullo; Salvatore A. Gullo, $233,000.

• 90 Dudley Ave., Michael Agliata to Sarah Mcgowan, $215,000.

• 3449 Creekview Drive, Thomas J. Hinton; Kelly J. May to Anthony Marchesiello, $202,500.

• 4623 Lewis Drive, Ruth Ver; Ruth M. Ver to Donna D. Gavin; Kelly A. Gavin, $185,000.

• 69 East Union St., Megan A. Mattiuzzo; Ryan G. Mattiuzzo to Amanda Briggs; Edward William Kline, $159,000.

• 22 Birkshire Road, Daryl Burket; Jeffrey P. Santoro to Lsfp Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $148,693.

• 4161 Legion Drive, Marion M. Lee to Erin E. Faryna, $144,900.

• 5568 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Home Inc, $60,000.

• 5558 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $60,000.

• 5550 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $60,000.

• 45 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $60,000.

• 5489 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $60,000.

• 47 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $60,000.

• 5499 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $60,000.

• 5533 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $60,000.

• Vacant land Southwestern Boulevard, Susan D. Bieber to Enhanced Lighting Inc, $35,000.

• 4554 Oxford Terrace, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Anthony Ervolina; Liza Land Ervolina, $30,000.

• Vacant land Versailles Road, Geraldine T. Smith; Norman G. Smith to Bonnie Welsted; George W. Welsted Sr., $20,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 736 Willet Road, Richard Gioia to Michael S. Gillen, $154,200.

• 20 Victory Ave., Louis W. Kruszka; Lynn M. Kruszka to Rehab Mohammed-Taher Amhed; Moad Yassin Salem, $99,500.

• 3171 South Park Ave., Andrew D. Kapa; Alison Orzechowski; Alison K. Orzechowski to Xin Qiang Yang, $35,000.

LANCASTER

• 6711 Transit Road, Brian P. Galla Jr.; Dana Galla; Darren Galla; Deeanna M. Galla; Peter S. Galla to 6711 Tr LLC, $875,000.

• 6221 Genesee St., Jose Deperio; Virginia V. Deperio to Randolph C. Ashby; Sandra A. Ashby, $555,000.

• 50 Chestnut Corner, Windsor Ridge Partners LLC to Angelo Kristen Di; Kevin Mccarthy, $369,900.

• 46 Middlebury Lane, Amanda Velarde; Steven Velarde to Cornelio De Campos Marcos, $350,000.

• 221 Pleasant View Drive, Ann Marie George; Ronald A. George; Thomas R. Huefner to Ryan M. Evans; Elizabeth Sivecz, $325,000.

• 57 Brockton Drive, Ryan M. Evans to Ryan A. Mulhisen, $247,750.

• 647 Ransom Road, Lionel Rupe Jr. to Paul L. Witzleben, $244,000.

• 5876 Broadway St., Richard M. Warmus to Joseph D. Maglich, $170,000.

• 3948 Walden Ave., Gregory M. Stamp; Gregory Michael Stamp to Arlene Mazikowski, $165,000.

• 2 Olde Stone Lane, Steven J. Marien to Melissa S. Montileone, $128,000.

• 8 Iroquois Ave., Michelle M. Ley to Jake B. Kroll, $115,500.

• 36 Hinchey Ave., Allyson T. Alonzo; Jason T. Alonzo; Nicole A. Alonzo; Richard C. Niver to Patricia Lebarron, $102,000.

• 157 Hinchey Ave., Anthony B. Foster; Susan T. Foster to Brian P. Mccadden; Victoria R. Mccadden, $99,000.

• 10 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Amanda Velarde; Steven Velarde, $69,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 11521 Hunts Corners Road, John L. Wideman to Frances Sheeran; Joseph M. Sheeran, $278,000.

• Vacant land Stage Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Robert A. Bowen, $63,657.

NORTH COLLINS

• 4433 Belcher Road, Catherine B. Day to Brett M. Casey, $272,950.

• 2620 Stearns Road, Thomas E. Fickett to Jacob J. Armbruster; Taylor L. Armbruster, $150,000.

• 2017 Orchard Place, Mary Anna Smith to Faiezah A. Sattar, $85,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 4169 North Buffalo St., Noco Express Properties LLC to Speedway LLC, $594,059.

• 6 Greenwood Drive, John T. Holder III; Kathleen Holder to Julie M. Smolinski; Edward M. Stone, $489,900.

• 5135 Murphy Road, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Stacey Marie Marks; Kyle James Orth; Patricia Ann Orth, $377,965.

• 28 Swallow Lane, Kristine E. Brown to Charlene M. Shumway; Edward L. Shumway Jr., $324,000.

• 4817 Freeman Road, Deborah Martino; Vincent Martino to Andrea Gordhamer; Jonathan Gordhamer, $219,900.

• 5663-5665 Ellis Road, Emma M. Pacella; Eusebio Pacella to Frank J. Pacella, $195,000.

• 4403 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park Square LLC to Rebecca B. Kuglics, $181,500.

• 10 Briggs Drive, Beverly C. Barren; Richard P. Barren to Jacob Galas, $160,000.

• 142 Stepping Stone Lane, Sally Ann Duke to Kevin P. Klier, $144,690.

• 261 Elmhurst Drive, C&k Mcguire Family Trust Tr to Charlene Patterson; Nancy Schwab, $120,000.

• 37 Ridgewood Drive, Michael Arcara to Jennifer Lee Conorozzo, $105,000.

SARDINIA

• 11140 Savage Road, Megan K. Rupp to Alicia Vega; Andres Vega, $150,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 54 West Edgewood Drive, Cynthia D. Fisher; Dennis R. Sullivan to Brendan Patrick Wright; Jessica Lee Wright, $182,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 120 Klinger, Daniel R. Hanna to Ali Alroumi, $195,000.

• 68 Seymour St., HSBC Bank USA NA to 1713 East Ave. LLC, $66,500.

• 630 Main St., Mark G. Warren; Susan Warren to Rl Auto Sales&service Inc, $60,000.

TONAWANDA

• 828 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Gramax LLC to Speedway LLC, $451,500.

• 14 Grimsby Road, Donna W. Seymour; Lawrence D. Seymour to Christian Volk; Kelly Volk, $439,000.

• 15 Calvin Ct S, Mario Vacanti to Jessica Singsavatdy; Scott Singsavatdy, $225,000.

• 78 Dale Drive, Kim C. Detlef to John C. Henderson; Rebecca J. Henderson, $221,000.

• 141 Mckinley Ave., Mary Lisa Cannizzaro to Lindsay E. Aleshire; Scott M. Draffin, $195,000.

• 197 Paramount Parkway, David C. Williams to Amy Marie Mcmillan, $193,000.

• 127 Calvin Court, Jeri A. Jamison; Randy S. Jamison to David J. Hajec, $184,000.

• 159 Abbington Ave., Karen M. Lindner-Roetzer; Bruce E. Roetzer to Kyle Edward Flierl, $175,000.

• 99 Fairlane Ave., Fallsconnection Holdings LLC to Martin Coster; Claire Howard-Coster, $168,175.

• 130 Tremaine Ave., Zachary P. Gehring; Shannon M. Mccarthy to Vest John Pw II; Erin Mary Weller, $166,000.

• 664 Woodstock Ave., Gail M. John; Ronald E. John to Jeannine L. Higgins, $160,000.

• 71 Washington Ave., Sarah A. Blarr to Amanda Brady, $155,000.

• 129 Ames Ave., Mark M. Hanes to Mary Lisa Cannizzaro, $153,000.

• 38 Nicholas Dr S, Shawn C. Reid to Lawrence Beach Jr., $150,000.

• 335 Tremaine Ave., Adria Lanham; Eric Lanham to Carlton E. Helfter, $145,000.

• 342 Hawthorne Ave., Emanuel Jenica; Gabriela Jenica to Justin Dixie; Michelle Dixie, $137,500.

• 166 Vicksburg Ave., Christina M. Kulifaj to Widad K. Kassem, $135,000.

• 1126 Parker Boulevard, Paul W. Benn to Mark E. Escott, $127,500.

• 138 Melody Lane, James K. Kaleta to Paula J. Kaleta; Nancy E. Schuster, $125,000.

• 160 Gettysburg Ave., Sharon M. Sheehan; Thomas F. Sheehan to Lindsey A. Hannon; Luke A. Hannon, $124,900.

• 3-7 Whittier Place, Howard W. Leith; Sandra J. Leith to Mark Surdi, $100,000.

• 37 Legion, Eugene F. Mack to Buffalo Group LLC, $75,000.

• 1859 Parker Boulevard, Michael J. Herberger; Lodico Crescentia G Dec; Pamela Lodico to Unisource Realty LLC, $72,000.

WEST SENECA

• 652 Reserve Road, Vivian Gombos to Mary D. Brun; Matthew K. Brun, $300,000.

• 154 Garry Drive, Michael Hope to Lee D. Cadby, $243,878.

• 129 Sibley Drive, Kellie Ryan-Woodcock; Andrew Woodcock to Bonnie D. Ess, $225,000.

• 38 Tanglewood Drive, Jeffrey Hause; Kathleen D. Hause to Lacy Taylor, $210,000.

• 136 Marycrest Lane, Jennifer E. Lapp; Randy J. Lapp to Mary Catherine Stachowiak; William Stachowiak, $160,000.

• 25 Marlin Drive, Joseph R. Canorro to Patricia Sporysz; Robert J. Sporysz, $160,000.

• 21 Westview Drive, Carol T. Landahl to Renata Szczepanowski, $160,000.

• 94 Hiview Terrace, Mary E. Roberts to Mary Ann Flowers, $150,000.

• 231 Emporium Ave., Anne Rappold; Robert R. Rappold to Amanda Scholz, $145,000.

• 39 Burch Ave., Jack R. Smith; Maureen T. Smith to Samuel J. Osmond, $129,900.

• 168 Willowdale Drive, Barbara Hoffman; Barbara Hoffman-Lock; Barbara J. Hoffman-Lock to Adam Jason, $100,000.

• 33 Wimbledon Lane, Herbert E. Woelfel to Pacem In Terris Properties LLC, $85,000.